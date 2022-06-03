Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,042,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROSEU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 9,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869. Rose Hill Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

