Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 898,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

Shares of USCTU remained flat at $$10.11 during midday trading on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.