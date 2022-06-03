CastleKnight Management LP Acquires New Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for approximately 0.6% of CastleKnight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 615.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 214,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

GT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 66,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.