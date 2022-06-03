CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 33,800 Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.12% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

GDEN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.59. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

