CastleKnight Management LP Invests $1.52 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 108,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.20. 64,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.67. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

