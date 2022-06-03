CastleKnight Management LP Invests $1.95 Million in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after buying an additional 393,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,159 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after buying an additional 228,211 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.03. 76,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,250. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

