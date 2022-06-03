CastleKnight Management LP Invests $2.16 Million in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

NYSE BCC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.59. 2,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.62 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

