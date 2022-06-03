CastleKnight Management LP Invests $3.83 Million in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 346,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. LSB Industries accounts for approximately 0.8% of CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.39% of LSB Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 309,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72,777 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

LSB Industries stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 6,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

LSB Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.