CastleKnight Management LP Invests $4.09 Million in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 243,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. CVR Energy makes up 0.8% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of CVR Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVI traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. 10,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,010. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

