CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $319.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,708. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.78 and a 200 day moving average of $277.33. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

