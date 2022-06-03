CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $10.97 Million Investment in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,000. Intrepid Potash makes up 2.3% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 1.91% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $1,627,791.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

IPI stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. 3,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,935. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.