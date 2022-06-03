CastleKnight Management LP Makes New Investment in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 383,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.21% of Ferroglobe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 92,371 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 434,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 194,741 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 421,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

GSM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. 5,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,636. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.45. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

