CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.07% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 603,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3,275.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $20.01. 63,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,534. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.