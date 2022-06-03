CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 57,658 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 57,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 338,049 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $386.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.04%.

In related news, COO Andrew S. Greiff purchased 2,500 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $894,861.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,350 shares of company stock worth $4,260,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

