CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 88,080 Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.17% of Funko at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Funko by 160.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Funko stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,906. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 225,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $4,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 678,398 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,422. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.