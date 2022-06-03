CastleKnight Management LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Sabre stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 62,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,138. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.