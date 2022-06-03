CastleKnight Management LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.11% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 527,340 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after buying an additional 130,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after buying an additional 81,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 831,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,783. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

