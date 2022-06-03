CastleKnight Management LP Takes Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.06% of Gray Television as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gray Television by 15.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $526,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,409.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,373 shares of company stock worth $2,931,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

