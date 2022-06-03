Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Catalent worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

CTLT opened at $110.67 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

