Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Cut to $322.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $340.00 to $322.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

CVCO opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $195.70 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.74.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

