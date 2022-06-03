Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.63. Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUN. Citigroup cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,513,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,421. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

