Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on the stock.

CEL stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.32) on Monday. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.02).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, manufacture, and supply of cannabinoids for use in approved medicines. The company focuses on growing indoor hydroponic THC cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain. It also intends to conduct research into cannabinoids for use in chronic pain, as well as other conditions, such as autism and multiple sclerosis.

