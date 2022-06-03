Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on the stock.
CEL stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.32) on Monday. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.02).
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.