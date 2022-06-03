Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0174 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Celer Network has a total market cap of $120.52 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,940,278,297 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

