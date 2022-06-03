Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cellectis.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.
Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.24.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 292,738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
