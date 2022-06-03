Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.82) to €63.00 ($67.74) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.89) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

