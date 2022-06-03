Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.82) to €63.00 ($67.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.89) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 145,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

