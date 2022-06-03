Celo (CELO) 1-Day Volume Hits $24.09 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Celo has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $569.30 million and $24.09 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.15 or 0.00691439 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00417450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

