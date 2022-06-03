Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Shares Down 7.1%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 11,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 79,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

