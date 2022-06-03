Centerstone Investors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Centerstone Investors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up 2.8% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

SMG stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $207.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

