Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,000. Jupiter Acquisition makes up 0.2% of Centiva Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,457,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 140,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

Jupiter Acquisition stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

