Centiva Capital LP Has $2.76 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 603.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $13.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $556.78. 6,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $561.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.