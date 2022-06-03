Centiva Capital LP Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 188,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 21,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -114.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 44,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $897,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,543 shares of company stock worth $2,338,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.