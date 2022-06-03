Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPRAU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,311,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,018,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,517,000.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MPRAU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.