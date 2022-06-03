Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

IVCPU remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.