Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 468,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,956,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,688,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $57.17. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

