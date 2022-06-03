Certified Advisory Corp Buys 4,471 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,493,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.