Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 81,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536,918. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

