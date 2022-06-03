Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 217 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. 588,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,810,938. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

