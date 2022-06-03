Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,439. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

