Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,244,000. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.58. 72,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day moving average is $162.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.79 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

