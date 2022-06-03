CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.80. 446,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,077. The firm has a market cap of C$713.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,300,957.68. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$26,995.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. Insiders have sold a total of 130,258 shares of company stock worth $313,682 in the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

