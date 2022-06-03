CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as high as C$2.85. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 446,033 shares traded.

CEU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The stock has a market cap of C$713.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,300,957.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,258 shares of company stock worth $313,682.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

