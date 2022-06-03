Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 12,866 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.18. The company had a trading volume of 131,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,895,142. The firm has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

