Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,171 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.40. The stock had a trading volume of 899,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,420,184. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.