Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,126 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $50,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.69. 3,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

