Cetera Investment Advisers Has $19.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

