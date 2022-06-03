Cetera Investment Advisers Has $33.69 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $54,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $75.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,279.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,454.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,671.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

