Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $20,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,194,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 93,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. 80,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

