Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 60,761 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,761 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,580,532 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

