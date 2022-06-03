Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 34,162 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after buying an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after buying an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 96,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,888. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

